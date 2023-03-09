Italian president hails Azerbaijani leader’s efforts to solve global problems

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella praised the work Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is carrying out to solve global problems.

In a letter addressed to the participants of the 10th Global Baku Forum, Mattarella emphasized the importance of promoting such values as mutual understanding and tolerance, News.Az reports.

Sergio Mattarella’s message was read out by Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Claudio Taffuri.

The Italian president also wished success to the Global Baku Forum.

Mattarella stressed that the fight against poverty is one of the most important challenges of the time.

News.Az