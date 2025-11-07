Japan resumes seafood exports to China after year-long ban

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan has resumed seafood shipments to China for the first time since Beijing imposed an import ban in 2023 over the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

Farm Minister Norikazu Suzuki announced Friday that six tons of frozen scallops from Hokkaido were shipped to China on Wednesday, with sea cucumbers from Aomori Prefecture scheduled to follow on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

China had introduced the blanket ban last year in protest against Japan’s ocean discharge of treated wastewater, but both nations agreed in June to gradually resume seafood trade.

The restrictions, however, remain in place for 10 of Japan’s 47 prefectures — including Fukushima, neighboring Miyagi, and Tokyo.

News.Az