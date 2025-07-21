Yandex metrika counter

Japan's Prime Minister under pressure after election setbacks

Toru Hanai—Bloomberg via Getty Images

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has pledged to stay in office, despite exit polls showing that his Liberal Democratic Party's ruling coalition has lost its majority in the upper house of parliament.

The LDP-Komeito coalition surrendered its majority in the lower house last year, and defeat in Sunday's tightly-contested election could further undermine its influence, News.Az reports citing foreign media.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

