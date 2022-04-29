Kazakh president proposes holding constitutional referendum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed holding a referendum on amending the country’s constitution, News.Az reports citing Kazakh media.

Tokayev said he believes that constitutional changes through a popular vote will make the people’s will perfectly clear.

“A referendum will allow all citizens to directly participate in deciding the country’s future and will also strengthen a policy aimed at fully democratizing the country and building a new Kazakhstan,” he noted.

The Kazakh president stressed that a referendum was an important democratic institution but Kazakhstan had last held one in 1995, when the current constitution had been adopted.

News.Az