King Charles accepts Rishi Sunak’s resignation as premier

+ ↺ − 16 px

King Charles III on Friday received Rishi Sunak to accept his resignation as Britain’s prime minister, News.Az reports citing the Royal Central.

The two held a short audience at Buckingham Palace just before 11am on July 5, hours after Sunak conceded the general election.The polls, held on July 4, resulted in a huge win for the Labour Party which will return to the House of Commons with a sizeable majority.The result was the worst ever for the Conservatives, led by Sunak.Rishi Sunak was the second Prime Minister of the reign of King Charles III.Sir Keir Starmer will take power as his third Prime Minister within minutes of the resignation following a formal audience with The King when the tradition of kissing hands will take place.

News.Az