Kubiv: Positivity in Kiev-Baku relations bothers some inside and outside of Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Not everyone seems happy with positivity in Kiev-Baku,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Stepan Kubiv said Friday, APA reported.

According to Kubiv, certain forces not only outside but also inside Ukraine want to blacken the image of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who pursues a consistent policy towards Azerbaijan. This was confirmed by the fact that Ukrainian MPs voted against Azerbaijan at the PACE.



He stressed that as this topic was widely covered in the Azerbaijani media, sometimes in the wrong way, the matter needs to be clarified.



It should be noted that at the PACE last session, some Ukrainian MPs voted for the resolution against Azerbaijan, while the others abstained.

News.Az

News.Az