Lachin-Khankendi road: ICRC vehicles pass freely through protest area

Vehicles belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) continue to pass through the peaceful protest area on the Lachin-Khankendi road, News.Az reports.

The peaceful protesters made it possible for ICRC’s two vehicles moving from Khankendi towards Lachin to pass through the protest area.

This once again shows that the protesters ensure free movement of the vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.

The peaceful protests of Azerbaijani ecologists and young volunteers on the Lachin-Khankendi road over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag and Damirli ones located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, has been going on for the 83rd day back-to-back.

News.Az