Landslide at hydropower project leaves five dead in N. Vietnam
Source: Xinhua
At least five workers were killed and three others injured on Friday following a landslide at a hydropower plant construction site in Vietnam's northern mountainous province of Lai Chau, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
The incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. (0330 GMT) at the Ta Pao Ho 1A hydropower plant in Phong Tho district.
The landslide happened during excavation work at the dam's foundation when a section of the road embankment collapsed.
Soil and rocks slid down, burying several workers at the site.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the incident.