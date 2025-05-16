Landslide at hydropower project leaves five dead in N. Vietnam

At least five workers were killed and three others injured on Friday following a landslide at a hydropower plant construction site in Vietnam's northern mountainous province of Lai Chau, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. (0330 GMT) at the Ta Pao Ho 1A hydropower plant in Phong Tho district.

The landslide happened during excavation work at the dam's foundation when a section of the road embankment collapsed.

Soil and rocks slid down, burying several workers at the site.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the incident.

