Landslide at hydropower project leaves five dead in N. Vietnam

Source: Xinhua

At least five workers were killed and three others injured on Friday following a landslide at a hydropower plant construction site in Vietnam's northern mountainous province of Lai Chau, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. (0330 GMT) at the Ta Pao Ho 1A hydropower plant in Phong Tho district.

The landslide happened during excavation work at the dam's foundation when a section of the road embankment collapsed.

Soil and rocks slid down, burying several workers at the site.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the incident.


