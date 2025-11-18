Magnitude 3.3 earthquake jolts San Ramon

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck in San Ramon on Monday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

According to the USGS, the quake occurred around 10:47 p.m. near Alcosta Boulevard and Canyon Hills Road, with a depth of approximately 6 miles, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

According to Did You Feel It responses, residents in San Ramon, Pleasanton, Walnut Creek and Danville reported feeling weak shaking.

The quake on Monday night hit near where several other earthquakes struck on Nov. 9. The Nov. 9 quakes happened in the morning, with the strongest being a magnitude 3.8. The USGS website states that eight earthquakes happened that day in a span of about three hours.

