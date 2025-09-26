Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off Oregon
A strong 5.9 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Oregon, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The quake hit around 143 miles west of Bandon at a depth of just over six miles. It occurred at 11:45 p.m. local time in Oregon, News.Az reports, citing Newsweek.
There was no tsunami warning issued.