Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off Oregon

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off Oregon
A strong 5.9 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Oregon, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake hit around 143 miles west of Bandon at a depth of just over six miles. It occurred at 11:45 p.m. local time in Oregon, News.Az reports, citing Newsweek.

There was no tsunami warning issued.


