xAI rolls out early beta of Grok Build
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On Thursday, xAI unveiled an early beta of Grok Build, an AI-driven coding agent and command-line interface (CLI) aimed at supporting professional software development and advanced coding projects.
Available first for SuperGrok Heavy subscribers, this early beta will improve the model and product based on your feedback. Install Grok Build with a single command and sign in with your SuperGrok Heavy account, News.Az reports, citing xAI.
Grok Build also supports deep worktree integrations, and you can launch subagents in their own worktrees.
By Ulviyya Salmanli