Mohamed bin Zayed elected UAE’s new president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was elected Saturday as the new president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), News.Az reports citing WAM news agency.

“The Federal Supreme Council elects Mohamed bin Zayed as UAE President,” WAM said in a brief Twitter post.

The move came one day after UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan died Friday at the age of 73.

For his part, UAE Vice-President Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum pledged allegiance to the incoming president.

“Today, the Federal Supreme Council elected my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as President of the State,” bin Rashid, who is also the ruler of Dubai, posted on Twitter. “We congratulate him, and we and our people pledge allegiance to him.”

News.Az