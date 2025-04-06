More than 50 countries have approached the US for tariff negotiations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has already received requests from more than 50 countries to begin negotiations to discuss reducing or eliminating the import tariffs imposed by Washington.

This was stated in an interview with ABC News by the head of the National Economic Council at the White House, Kevin Hassett, News.Az informs via TASS.

"I got a report yesterday from the US trade negotiator that over 50 countries have reached out to the President [US Donald Trump] to start negotiations, and they're doing that because they realize they've been hit with a lot of tariffs," Hassett said.

Hassett also said that Washington did not impose import duties on Moscow because Trump does not want this issue to interfere with negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the situation in Ukraine. "Obviously, there are negotiations with Russia and Ukraine, and I believe the president has made a decision not to mix the two issues," he said, adding that the refusal to increase tariffs on Russia does not mean that the United States will treat Russia in a fundamentally different way in the future.

News.Az