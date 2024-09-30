Mossad agent in Iran headed fighting Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of the department created in Iran several years ago to combat Israel turned out to be an agent of Mossad, the intelligence service of the Jewish state, former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said, News.Az reports citing Gazeta.Ru .



"We created a unit to counter Israel, and the person who headed it turned out to be an agent of Mossad," the politician shared.Ahmadinejad made this statement after talk in Iran about Israeli spies began to increase in the wake of the liquidation of the leader of the Lebanon-based Shiite organization Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah.On September 28, the press service of the Israeli Air Force reported the liquidation of Nasrallah. They noted that he was the main decision-maker and the only one approving strategic-systemic, and sometimes tactical decisions in the organization.Iran accused the United States of organizing the strike and promised to further intensify the fight against Washington. The United States, in turn, welcomed the liquidation of Nasrallah and called it a "measure of justice."Earlier, Iran assessed the idea of ​​sending troops to help Lebanon.

