NATO and EU will sign new declaration on cooperation

A new declaration on NATO-EU cooperation will be signed, News.az reports citing the press service of NATO.

"On 10 January 2023, the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will meet at NATO Headquarters to sign the third Joint Declaration on NATO-EU Cooperation," says the organization.

News.Az