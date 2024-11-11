NATO set to inaugurate its missile defense base in Poland this week

Poland's new NATO missile defense base in Redzikowo will officially open on November 13, coinciding with the country's Independence Day celebrations, according to Jacek Siewiera, head of Poland's National Security Bureau.

The inauguration will be attended by Polish President Andrzej Duda, who will arrive in Gdansk after a visit to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing the Polish media. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Mariusz Błaszczak, along with NATO representatives, will also be present. The base, designed to detect, track, and intercept ballistic missiles, will enhance NATO's defensive capabilities in Eastern Europe.Though located just 165 kilometers from Russia's western border, U.S. officials stress that the base is not aimed at undermining Russian military capabilities, but is focused on protecting Western Europe from missile threats, particularly from Iran.The Redzikowo base is equipped with advanced missile defense systems, including three MK 41 Vertical Launching Systems, each with eight SM-3 IIA interceptors, as well as a SPY-1D(V) radar and fire control systems. This base forms a key part of NATO's broader European missile defense strategy.

