Nearly 4,400 people abused by Catholic priests in Italy, victims’ group claims

Almost 4,400 people in Italy have been abused by Catholic priests in cases reported since 2020, according to an unofficial tally by Rete l’Abuso, the country’s largest victims’ association.

The group’s findings — based on survivors’ accounts, judicial records, and media reports — renew pressure on Italian bishops to confront a crisis that continues to shake the Catholic Church, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) declined to comment on the figures. The Vatican’s child protection commission recently criticized Italian dioceses for failing to respond to inquiries about their safeguarding measures — only 81 of 226 dioceses submitted replies.

According to the report, 1,106 priests were accused of abuse, along with nuns, teachers, lay volunteers, and scout leaders. The alleged cases involved 4,625 victims, including 4,395 abused by priests. Most were under 18 and male, the group said.

Out of the suspected predator priests, only 76 faced church trials; 17 were temporarily suspended, seven transferred to other parishes, and 18 were either defrocked or resigned. Five priests reportedly died by suicide.

Newly elected Pope Leo met abuse survivors earlier this week and urged bishops not to hide misconduct allegations — a continuation of the late Pope Francis’s push to address the scandal, though progress remains limited.

