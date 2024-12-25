Netanyahu to attend Trump's inauguration in Washington DC

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to travel to the United States aboard the official Wing of Zion airplane to attend the second inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, according to sources close to the prime minister. Trump has invited 50 guests to his inauguration, including Netanyahu, with whom he reportedly speaks every two days. Other notable attendees include Argentine President Javier Milei and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, both strong supporters of Israel, News.az reports citing foreign media .

In addition, sources close to Netanyahu estimate that his wife, Sara, will return to Israel from Miami in the coming days. She traveled to the U.S. on November 27 and extended her stay by several days. Sara Netanyahu is expected to return to Israel after Christmas.Last month, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued arrest warrants against Netanyahu and then-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. If Netanyahu travels to the U.S., it will mark his first trip abroad since the warrants were issued. The warrants require all 123 member states of the ICC to arrest Netanyahu or Gallant upon their arrival and transfer them to the court. However, Netanyahu can safely visit the U.S., which is not a member of the ICC, though the flight route typically passes through the airspace of ICC member states.During her stay in the U.S., Sara Netanyahu and her son, Yair Netanyahu, met with Trump for dinner at his international golf club. Margot Martin, Trump’s Deputy Communications Director, shared a photo of the President-elect with Sara Netanyahu. Hours later, it was revealed that Yair had also attended the dinner.Sara is now returning to Israel amid the controversy sparked by an investigative report aired on the Israeli program "Uvda" ("Fact"). The report examined the alleged "smear machine" she operated against individuals she targeted, including those involved in the legal proceedings against her husband and the bereaved Farkash family, who live in Caesarea. Following the report, police complaints were filed, including allegations of witness harassment.

News.Az