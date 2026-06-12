Ukraine hits Chongar Bridge, Russia reroutes supplies

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After Ukrainian strikes targeted the Chongar Bridge, linking the temporarily occupied Kherson region with annexed Crimea, Russian forces started redirecting their military shipments, though these alternative routes have also been attacked.

Due to the severe destruction of the Chongar Bridge, a significant number of Russian supply trucks started moving through Armyansk, according to Dmytro Filatov, commander of the First Separate Assault Regiment named after Dmytro Kotsiubailo, known by the callsign "Perun," in a comment to Suspilne, News.Az reports, citing UAWire.

Filatov said Ukrainian troops struck a convoy of 50 Russian trucks carrying fuel and ammunition near Armyansk, destroying part of the column.

He also noted that the Chongar Bridge is now unusable for any kind of vehicles, including passenger cars and trucks. Because of Ukrainian strikes on key routes, the Russian military is already facing growing difficulties in supplying occupying forces in the region.

On June 7 and 9, Ukrainian defense forces targeted the Chongar road bridge. Journalists from "Skhemy" later published satellite images showing the extent of the damage.

Analysts at DeepState have pointed out that Ukrainian strikes on bridges are a crucial part of efforts to isolate occupied southern territories.

Today, Ukrainian forces also attacked four more bridges in the temporarily occupied Kherson region.

News.Az