Tag:
Inauguration
President Aliyev inaugurates new wind farm, outlines Azerbaijan’s renewable energy ambitions
08 Jan 2026-14:37
South Korea’s president holds symbolic inauguration as a ‘people’s mandate’
15 Aug 2025-20:14
6 best crypto presales right now:
The next 100x ICOs you can still get in early! (VIDEO)
30 Jan 2025-15:36
Over 24 million viewers tune in for Trump’s inauguration
22 Jan 2025-10:50
Inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump, 47th President of U.S. kicks off
20 Jan 2025-19:27
Trump to boost immigration enforcement after inauguration, source says
18 Jan 2025-18:58
Gaza ceasefire to begin a day before Trump’s inauguration
18 Jan 2025-15:44
Controversy looms as Georgia’s new president prepares for nauguration
29 Dec 2024-09:16
Venezuelan President Maduro to take oath for third term in Jan. 2025
16 Oct 2024-16:27
Muhammad Yunus takes oath as leader of Bangladesh’s interim government
08 Aug 2024-20:48
