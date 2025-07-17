Netflix, PepsiCo and GE Aerospace rise premarket; United Airlines falls

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. stock futures steadied Thursday ahead of the release of more quarterly earnings reports, as well as real sales and initial jobless claims data, News.az reports citing Investing.

Here are some of the biggest premarket U.S. stock movers today:

Netflix (NASDAQ: ) stock rose 0.9% ahead of the release of the latest earnings report from the streaming giant after the close, with analysts at Vital Knowledge expecting to see the group will "put up very healthy results as its dominance" of the streaming sector "expands."

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: ) stock rose 3.4% after the world’s biggest contract chipmaker reported record profit in the second quarter, bolstered by ever-more robust artificial intelligence demand.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ: ) stock rose 2.1% after the soft drinks giant reported core profit for the second quarter that topped estimates, as its international unit showed signs of momentum despite a "challenging" operating environment.

United Airlines (NASDAQ: ) stock fell 1.4% after the carrier said it expects its earnings to suffer in the current quarter due to operational constraints at Newark airport - one of its largest hubs and among the busiest in the country.

GE Aerospace (NYSE: ) stock rose 1% after the aerospace giant posted second-quarter results that exceeded expectations and raised its full-year guidance, driven by robust commercial services performance and improved operational efficiency.

Elevance Health (NYSE: ) stock slumped 1% after the health insurance provider’s second-quarter earnings and full-year guidance missed expectations.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ) stock soared over 30% after the biopharmaceutical company announced a “strategic restructuring” plan that involved a 36% workforce reduction, or around 500 employees.

Monarch Casino (EPA: ) & Resort (NASDAQ: ) stock soared 16% after the casino operator reported strong second-quarter earnings, up about 21% from the year-ago period.

News.Az