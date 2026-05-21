Nigeria dismantles large methamphetamine laboratory in anti-drug raid

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Nigeria's anti-narcotics agency has dismantled what authorities described as the largest clandestine methamphetamine laboratory ever uncovered in the country, recovering large quantities of drugs and chemical substances in the southwestern state of Ogun.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said at least 10 suspects were arrested during the raid on the laboratory hidden inside a remote forest in Ogun State, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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According to the statement, operatives recovered about 2,419 kg of chemical substances, including methamphetamine and other hazardous materials, valued at an estimated 362.9 million U.S. dollars.

Mohammed Buba Marwa, head of the NDLEA, said the operation followed months of intelligence gathering and targeted a remote site in the Abidagba forest area of Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State.

He added that another tactical team raided the residence of the suspected leader of the drug network, identified as Anochili Innocent, as well as a storage facility in the southwestern state of Lagos.

"This network was involved in the large-scale production of illicit drugs, posing serious threats to national security and public health," Marwa said.

News.Az