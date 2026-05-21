Cuba accepts US emergency relief, Rubio says

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U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Cuba has agreed to accept emergency aid from the United States.

Ahead of a press conference in Miami and before leaving for Sweden for the NATO meeting in Helsingborg, Rubio says that Cuba "has accepted" the offer of emergency aid - but it remains to be seen how it all plays out, News.Az reports, citing Sweden Herald.

The United States has offered Cuba $100 million in emergency aid on the condition that it be managed by the Catholic Church and other non-governmental organizations.

Cuba - whose economic crisis has escalated after Washington cut off oil supplies to the island - previously dismissed the offer and instead suggested that the United States lift the trade embargo imposed in the 1960s.

U.S. aggressiveness towards its long-time communist adversary Cuba has increased in recent years. Among other things, the United States recently brought charges against former President Raúl Castro.

News.Az