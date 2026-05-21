Yandex metrika counter

Cuba accepts US emergency relief, Rubio says

  • World
  • Share
Cuba accepts US emergency relief, Rubio says
Copyright: Public Domain

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Cuba has agreed to accept emergency aid from the United States.

Ahead of a press conference in Miami and before leaving for Sweden for the NATO meeting in Helsingborg, Rubio says that Cuba "has accepted" the offer of emergency aid - but it remains to be seen how it all plays out, News.Az reports, citing Sweden Herald.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

The United States has offered Cuba $100 million in emergency aid on the condition that it be managed by the Catholic Church and other non-governmental organizations.

Cuba - whose economic crisis has escalated after Washington cut off oil supplies to the island - previously dismissed the offer and instead suggested that the United States lift the trade embargo imposed in the 1960s.

U.S. aggressiveness towards its long-time communist adversary Cuba has increased in recent years. Among other things, the United States recently brought charges against former President Raúl Castro.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      