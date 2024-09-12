Netherlands summons Iranian envoy over missile supply to Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp has summoned the Iranian ambassador in response to allegations that Tehran supplied ballistic missiles to Russia.

The Netherlands condemns the supply of ballistic missiles by #Iran to Russia. This is a serious escalation, with immediate consequences for Europe's security. Therefore I summoned the Iranian ambassador. 1/2 — Caspar Veldkamp (@ministerBZ) September 11, 2024

The Netherlands condemns the supply of ballistic missiles by #Iran to Russia. This is a serious escalation, with immediate consequences for Europe's security. Therefore I summoned the Iranian ambassador. 1/2 — Caspar Veldkamp (@ministerBZ) September 11, 2024

“The Netherlands condemns the supply of ballistic missiles by Iran to Russia. This is a serious escalation, with immediate consequences for Europe's security. Therefore I summoned the Iranian ambassador,” Caspar Veldkamp posted on X , News.Az reports.He also underlined Iran’s previous claims of seeking closer ties with Europe.“Any support for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is entirely counterproductive. The Netherlands strongly advocates for new, robust EU sanctions,” the minister added.The U.S. and its European allies have asserted that the Iranian-supplied missiles are being used in Ukraine, posing a direct threat to European security. In response, they have announced new sanctions aimed at addressing the issue.

News.Az