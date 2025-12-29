No New Year fireworks in Indonesia amid Sumatra flood tragedy

Indonesia will forego New Year fireworks in several regions to honor victims of deadly floods in Sumatra, officials confirmed on December 29. The central government supports regional decisions to cancel celebrations in solidarity with those affected.

Recent floods and landslides in Sumatra have claimed over 1,100 lives and displaced around 400,000 people. Provinces severely affected include North Sumatra, West Sumatra, and Aceh. Entire villages were swept away, leaving communities devastated, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Jakarta and Bali have banned fireworks, urging residents to avoid celebrations.

President Prabowo Subianto’s office emphasized empathy and national solidarity with flood victims.

Authorities are constructing bridges and housing to aid recovery, with costs projected at $3.11 billion.

Several regions remain under a state of emergency, coordinating relief and reconstruction efforts. Officials are focused on rebuilding infrastructure and providing assistance to displaced residents.

The move to cancel fireworks marks a rare nationwide pause in celebrations as Indonesia mourns and supports flood-stricken communities in Sumatra.

