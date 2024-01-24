North Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korea has fired several cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea, the Yonhap news agency reported citing the Republic of Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The launch took place at around 7 a.m. local time (1 a.m. Moscow time), according to the agency.

The South Korean military has strengthened monitoring, "closely coordinating with the United States to monitor additional signs of North Korea's provocations," Yonhap quoted the JCS as saying.

News.Az