Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is on an official visit to Türkiye

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hold a joint press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Türkiye on April 22, 2025. (AA Photo)

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is on an official visit to Türkiye, News.Az reports citing the Türkish Ministry of National Defense.

The head of government was met at the Istanbul airport by Türkish Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler.

As part of the visit, Shahbaz Sharif will meet with Türkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He is also expected to visit Azerbaijan in the coming days.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

