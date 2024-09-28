Palestine urges suspension of Israel's UN membership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian President, has called for Israel’s suspension from the UN General Assembly, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

“I call for suspending Israel’s membership in the General Assembly until it fulfils its obligations and the conditions for accepting its membership and implements all the resolutions of the UN and its bodies,” he said in his address to the UN General Assembly in New York.Israel has long violated numerous UN resolutions concerning the Palestinian issue, including through its occupation of the West Bank, settlement expansion, and disregard for calls to halt its military operations in Gaza, where it has killed more than 41,500 people since October last year.On this matter, Abbas said, Palestine will formally submit a request to the president of the General Assembly.Israel, “which refuses to implement UN resolutions and has called for the removal of the UN building, is not worthy of membership in this international organisation,” he added.He also expressed regret over the US administration “vetoing three Security Council resolutions calling on Israel to agree to a ceasefire, and on top of that, it has provided it with deadly weapons.”Condemning Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s call to build a synagogue inside Al-Aqsa Mosque, Abbas said such statements are meant to “ignite a religious war that will burn everything.”“This reckless minister and his ilk must be condemned and stopped,” Abbas added.

News.Az