PayPal hit by global outage, users unable to log into accounts

PayPal hit by global outage, users unable to log into accounts

+ ↺ − 16 px

PayPal has experienced a significant global outage, affecting thousands of customers who have been unable to log into their accounts.

Problems started at around 11am this morning, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Over 6,323 complaints have been logged on the site, with customers reporting they could not log in to their PayPal accounts.It's understood that the issue is impacting both business and personal accounts.Frustrated customers have taken to social media to share how they are being affected by the outage.Users have said that when they try to log in, they've been greeted by the following message: "Some of your info isn't correct. Please try again."Others have said they're struggling to get through to PayPal's call centres.One person said on X (formerly Twitter): "It seems PayPal is having a complete meltdown as nobody can log in or get through via their call centre."Another said: "PayPal hasn't said anything about it yet, which is unacceptable."A third said: "PayPal seems to be down across all of Europe, Asia and Australia. This is a major concern."A memo on PayPal's website has acknowledged the issue and read: "We are experiencing a system issue that may be affecting multiple products."Merchants may be encountering an elevated number of the errors."Our technical teams are actively working towards resolving the issue."

News.Az