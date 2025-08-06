Philippines: Fire hits Happyland Aroma - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A devastating fire broke out early Wednesday morning in the densely populated Happyland Aroma area of Tondo, Manila, causing widespread damage and emergency response efforts.

According to the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, the blaze started at 9:47 a.m. and quickly escalated, prompting officials to raise the alarm level to the third alarm by 9:55 a.m. Multiple firefighting teams were dispatched to contain the rapidly spreading flames engulfing residential buildings, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso took to social media to urge residents to prioritize their safety amid the crisis. “We understand the fire has affected your properties, but your life is more important,” the mayor said in a Facebook post.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as efforts to control the fire are underway.

News.Az