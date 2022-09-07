PM: Armenia interested in opening borders with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia is interested in opening borders with Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday.

The Armenian premier made the remarks while speaking at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Pashinyan said he expects to complete the process with the support of Russia.

Besides, the Armenian premier noted that there is progress in the work of the trilateral commission on transport communications in the South Caucasus, but not all issues have yet been resolved.

