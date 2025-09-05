Powerball jackpot soars to $1.8 billion, second largest in US history

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Powerball jackpot has surged once again, reaching an estimated $1.8 billion—now the second largest prize in U.S. lottery history.

The projected pot was increased by roughly $100 million in an update on Friday, Sept. 5, less than 48 hours ahead of the next drawing on Saturday, Sept. 6, News.Az reports, citing USA Today.

After no one won the Wednesday, Sept. 3 drawing, the jackpot was initially earmarked at an estimated $1.7 billion before the increase on Friday.

The only larger jackpot, and the only one to ever eclipse $2 billion, came in November 2022 when the winning ticket was sold in California. The largest-ever Mega Millions jackpot ($1.602 billion in August 2023) was also sold in California.

A sole lucky winner that matches all five numbers and the Powerball can choose a one-time cash payment of $826.4 million. That's before federal taxes and possibly state taxes.

More than 6.3 million tickets won cash prizes after the Wednesday, Sept. 3, drawing, with four tickets winning $2 million while 11 people took home $1 million, according to the lottery. H

Here is what you need to know ahead of Saturday’s drawing.

What is the Powerball jackpot?

As of Friday, the Powerball jackpot now stands at $1.80 billion, rising from the previous pot of $1.70 billion.

The jackpot is the largest for Powerball since $1.326 billion was up for grabs in April 2024. The largest Powerball jackpot? More than $2 billion was won in November 2022.

What are the top 10 Powerball jackpots?

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – winning ticket sold in California

$1.80 billion – Sept. 6, 2025 – TBD

$1.765 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 – California

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee

$1.326 billion – April 6, 2024 – Oregon

$1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 – California

$842.4 million – Jan. 1, 2024 – Michigan

$768.4 million – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin

$758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 – Massachusetts

$754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 – Washington

How to play the Powerball

To play the Powerball lottery, you need to purchase a ticket for $2. Tickets are available at various locations, such as your local convenience store, gas station, or grocery store. In some states, you can also buy Powerball tickets online.

Once you have your ticket, you need to choose six numbers. Five of them will be white balls numbered from 1 to 69, and one red Powerball numbered from 1 to 26. Additionally, you have the option to add a “Power Play” for $1, which increases the winning for all non-jackpot prizes.

The “Power Play” multiplier can multiply winnings by: 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X.

If you are feeling unlucky or want the computer to do the work for you, the “Quick Pick” option is available, where computer-generated numbers will be printed on a Powerball ticket. To win the jackpot, players must match all five white balls in any order and the red Powerball.

Powerball drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. If no one wins the jackpot, the cash prize will continue to tick up.

News.Az