President Ilham Aliyev dances on Jidir Plain in Shusha (VIDEO)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev danced on Jidir Plain in Shusha.

As earlier reported, the “Musical heritage and Karabakh horses on the Jidir Duzu plain” composition organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been presented in Shusha.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, First Lady Emine Erdogan viewed the musical composition.

The president of Azerbaijan danced during the event.

News.Az