Private jet carrying 8 people crashes Maine airport

A private jet carrying eight people crashed as it was taking off from Bangor International Airport in Maine on Sunday night, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The agency said it was a Bombardier Challenger 600 involved in the crash, which occurred around 7:45 p.m. local time, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

The identities and conditions of the passengers have not been released. The FAA and NTSB are investigating.

The crash comes as a major winter storm continues to inundate a wide swath of the country, including the Northeast.

More than 11,000 flights have been canceled within, into or out of the U.S. on Sunday.

