Rocket seen hitting courtyard of school in Israeli city overlooking Gaza

At least two rockets were seen making a direct hit in the Israeli city of Sderot on Friday evening, with one striking the courtyard of a kindergarten. Shrapnel hit the windows of the building as well as several nearby cars, News.az reports citing CNN.

That rocket hit less than 100 meters (about 328 feet) from where some journalists are positioned in the city, overlooking Gaza.

There were no reported casualties.

