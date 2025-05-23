Romanian court dismisses bid to overturn election results

+ ↺ − 16 px

Romania's Constitutional Court unanimously rejected opposition candidate George Simion’s request to annul the results of the recent election, confirming former Bucharest Mayor Nicușor Dan as the winner of the May 18th vote. Dan is set to be sworn in on Monday, concluding a lengthy and contentious campaign.

The court had previously decided to bar former front-runner Călin Georgescu from candidacy following allegations of Russian interference and campaign funding fraud, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Declassified documents point to Russian manipulation of social media algorithms in support of Georgescu, leading to the resignation of then-President Klaus Iohannis, the barring of Georgescu’s candidacy, and significant social uproar. Russia has denied all allegations of interference.

Simion similarly alleged foreign interference and corruption, specifically calling out France and Moldova for silencing conservative voices and urging his supporters to protest the results. The founder and CEO of Telegram, Pavel Durov, echoed these allegations, claiming France pressured him into manipulating public opinion against Simion, which he claims to have refused. The court discarded Simion’s claims as “baseless,” but they have yet to release their reasoning. The final vote count came to 53.6 percent for Dan and 46.4 percent for Simion. Simion’s request to annul the results does not argue that the count is correct but rather asserts that foreign interference skewed the results.

Nicușor Dan is generally seen as a center-right, pro-NATO candidate who made a name for himself by founding two NGOs that sought to combat corruption in Romania. George Simion is considered a far-right nationalist who has compared himself to US President Donald Trump. Both candidates have faced significant accusations of corruption, and the close split in the votes speaks to increasing partisanship in Romania—a trend seen across Europe and the world.

The court is expected to release its full reasoning at a later date.

