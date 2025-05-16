Rushdie attacker gets 25-year prison sentence

+ ↺ − 16 px

A New Jersey man who stabbed and partially blinded novelist Sir Salman Rushdie during a lecture in New York was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday.

Hadi Matar, 27, was convicted of attempted murder and assault earlier this year, News.Az reports citing BBC.

Sir Salman was on stage speaking before an audience in August 2022, when he was stabbed multiple times in the face and neck. The attack left him blind in one eye, damage to his liver and a paralysed hand caused by nerve damage to his arm.

The attack came 35 years after Sir Salman's controversial novel The Satanic Verses, which had long made him the target of death threats for its portrayal of the Prophet Muhammad.

