Saudi Defense Minister visits Tehran to discuss ties, meets Khamenei

Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met with Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Thursday for discussions.

“Ties with Saudi Arabia are beneficial for both countries and we can complement each other,” Khamenei was quoted as saying by Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

The meeting was attended by chief of staff of Iran's Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri.

Prince Khalid’s visit comes amid major regional and international developments.

Saudi and Iranian officials are set to sit down for talks on a number of issues, while Prince Khalid will hold several meetings focused on bilateral relations between Riyadh and Tehran.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, held telephone talks last week with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian that covered regional developments and issues of common interests.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqhchi held telephone talks on Monday.

This is second visit by a Saudi defense minister to Tehran since 1979 when late Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz for four days in 1999.

Prince Khalid is the highest-ranking official from the Kingdom to visit Iran since the two countries reached a Chinese-mediated détente in March 2023. FM Prince Faisal visited later that year.

