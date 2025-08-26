Sephora drops Huda Beauty from fall campaign over antisemitism backlash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sephora has removed Huda Beauty from its upcoming fall “Experts” campaign following controversial comments by founder Huda Kattan that sparked widespread backlash.

Kattan posted a now-deleted TikTok video promoting conspiracy theories linking Israel to major historical events, including World Wars I and II, 9/11, and the October 7 Hamas attacks. Critics, including the Anti-Defamation League, condemned the statements as factually false and antisemitic, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Sephora initially said it was “reviewing internally” but later decided to remove Huda Beauty from the high-profile campaign, which also features brands like Gucci Westman’s Westman Atelier and Makeup by Mario.

While there is no official announcement about pulling Huda Beauty products from stores entirely, the decision marks a significant and symbolic move, highlighting how quickly brand partnerships can be affected by controversial statements from company founders.

