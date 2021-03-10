Seven major open-air festivals in Germany and Switzerland canceled again

+ ↺ − 16 px

Seven major open-air festivals in Germany and Switzerland were canceled again in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the promoter n0etwork EVENTIM LIVE announced on Wednesday.

The promoters were "compelled to call off the events due to the ongoing uncertainty about infection rates and mutations," read a statement. Major festivals cancelled include Southside, Hurricane and Rock am Ring in Germany and Greenfield in Switzerland.

"2021 was actually meant to be the summer of reunions, and festival organizers have invested a great deal of time and energy in sanitary and infection control concepts to make that possible," said Frithjof Pils, managing director of EVENTIM LIVE, in the statement.

However, "given the persistent epidemiological situation and the associated restrictions in force, we have had to accept with a heavy heart that festivals of this magnitude are not yet feasible at present," added Pils.

The promoters would focus now on the 2022 festival summer and ticket holders would have the opportunity to rebook for next year, the statement noted.

The festival Rock am Ring, which took place for the first time in 1985, counted around 85,000 visitors in 2019. The festival at the famous motorsports complex Nuerburgring has been rescheduled for June 2022.

CTS EVENTIM, an international provider of ticketing services and live entertainment, marketed around 250 million tickets in 2019 and generated more than 1.4 billion euros (1.7 billion U.S. dollars) in sales revenue across 21 countries.

