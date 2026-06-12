Meta down? Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp hit by global outage

Meta down? Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp hit by global outage

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A massive, unexpected blackout has hit Meta-owned platforms today, June 12, 2026, leaving millions of users completely cut off from Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

The global disruption began suddenly, with tracking monitors logging a massive spike in outage reports within minutes. For a vast majority of users, the issue manifests as a forced termination of their active sessions, throwing them out of the apps entirely with little warning, News.Az reports, citing LAD Bible.

The primary symptoms of the Meta outage include:

Facebook & Messenger: Active users are being abruptly logged out. Attempting to log back in triggers an "unexpected error occurred" loop or a blank white screen.

Instagram: Users are facing severe loading issues, with the mobile app and website showing "Something went wrong" or failing to refresh feeds.

WhatsApp: Users are experiencing intermittent connectivity disruptions, leaving some unable to send or receive messages normally.

Because Meta does not maintain a public status dashboard for its mainstream consumer applications, confused users quickly flooded alternative networks like X (formerly Twitter) to see if others were experiencing the same lockdown. The sudden wave of millions of people checking their connections even caused brief stability strains on major independent outage-tracking websites.

News.Az