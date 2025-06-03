Severe floods affect over half a million in northeastern India -PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ongoing floods in India's northeastern state of Assam have affected over half a million people, officials said Tuesday.

The floods have affected 22 districts in the state, and the situation remains grim.

"In Assam, the flood situation remains grim as 515,039 people are reeling under the deluge across 22 districts," an official said. "One person was killed, and two others reported missing in the past 24 hours."

On Sunday, 10 people were killed in the state. On Saturday, three people were killed in flooding and five others in landslides following a heavy rainfall.

So far, 19 people have lost their lives, and two others are reported missing in the state.

Officials said 1,254 villages are inundated and 12,610.27 hectares of crop area have been damaged across the affected districts.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the local government has opened 165 relief camps and 157 relief distribution centres in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to carry out rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit districts.

The India Meteorological Department's regional centre in Guwahati has said that moderate rainfall is very likely at most places in Assam.

The flooding has damaged embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the rivers Brahmaputra and Barak, and their tributaries, besides Dhaleswari and Katakhal, are flowing above the danger mark.

Torrential rains over the past four days hit India's northeastern states, wreaking havoc and triggering landslides and flash floods. The situation resulted in the deaths of over 40 people.

