Shooting in Armenia: police shot dead, another wounded
One policeman was killed and another injured in an armed incident in the village of Nalbandyan in Armenia’s Armavir region, according to information released by country’s Interior Ministry, News.Az reports citing Sputnik Armenia .Police reportedly received information about one of the villagers hiding a gun. Officers approached the suspect and he opened fire on them with an automatic weapon.