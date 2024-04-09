South Caucasus should not become arena of geopolitical rivalry - Iranian MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran believes that the South Caucasus should not become an arena of geopolitical rivalry, Spokesman for the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kanani said, answering a question related to the Armenia-US-EU trilateral meeting, News.az reports.

Kanani emphasized the importance of establishing peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

"Strengthening economic cooperation and expanding ties plays an effective role in establishing peace and stability, economic development in the South Caucasus region, and in this regard, it is necessary to use the potential of regional structures, including the '3+3' consultative mechanism for the peaceful resolution of disputes," he said.

News.Az