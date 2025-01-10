South Korea's acting president accepts presidential security chief's resignation offer

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea's Acting President Choi Sang-mok accepted the resignation of the Presidential Security Service (PSS) chief Friday, according to Choi's office, amid growing conflicts over arresting President Yoon Suk-yeol, who remains inside his fortified residence.

Park Chong-jun, head of the PSS, submitted his resignation shortly before appearing for police questioning earlier in the day over allegations that he obstructed the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials from executing a court-issued warrant to arrest Yoon, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap. The investigation concerns Yoon's brief imposition of martial law on Dec. 3."Park has submitted his resignation, and it has been accepted," the finance ministry said in a statement.

