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Tech experts are highlighting a suite of powerful hidden Microsoft utilities that render many paid third-party apps obsolete. While Microsoft often promotes consumer-facing features like Copilot, professional-grade tools like PowerToys, Sysinternals, and Windows Terminal remain largely unadvertised despite offering features that previously required expensive licenses.

Many users are currently abandoning paid window managers like DisplayFusion in favor of FancyZones, a free tool within the Microsoft PowerToys bundle that allows for complex custom screen layouts. Similarly, PowerRename provides the advanced regex support for batch file naming that was once the exclusive domain of premium utilities, News.Az reports, citing, Xda-developers.

For system diagnostics, the Sysinternals suite offers deep-level insights that far surpass the standard Task Manager. Process Explorer allows users to see loaded DLLs and open handles for any process, while Autoruns provides a comprehensive catalog of every driver and service configured to launch at startup. These tools offer a level of transparency usually found only in enterprise-grade monitoring software.

The evolution of the Windows Terminal has also disrupted the market for paid terminal emulators like MobaXterm or SecureCRT. The built-in solution now includes tabs, pane splitting, and GPU-accelerated text rendering. Because settings are stored in a simple JSON file, users can port their entire customized environment to any new machine instantly, making it a faster and more efficient choice for developers.

Experts note that while these tools sometimes lack the polished marketing of third-party software, their integration with the Windows OS and lack of subscription fees make them the superior choice for savvy users in 2026.

News.Az