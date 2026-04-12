Hungary's parliamentary elections kick off

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Hungary's parliamentary elections kicked off at 6:00 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) on Sunday, with about 8.1 million eligible voters, Xinhua reports citing the National Election Office.

About 7.6 million voters can cast ballots in person at more than 10,000 polling stations nationwide, while some 500,000 voters eligible for mail-in voting have already begun voting by post, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Voting will continue until 7:00 p.m. (1700 GMT), with vote counting to begin after polls close and initial results expected later in the evening.

A total of five parties or alliances are competing in this election. The latest opinion polls show relatively strong support for Hungary's ruling alliance of Fidesz and the Christian Democratic People's Party, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as well as for the opposition party Tisza, led by Peter Magyar.

Among smaller parties, the far-right Our Homeland Movement is seen as having a chance to enter parliament, while others, including the Democratic Coalition and the Hungarian Two-Tailed Dog Party, are generally considered unlikely to pass the threshold.

This election marks Orban's fourth parliamentary race since returning to power in 2010, with the outcome set to determine whether he can secure a fifth consecutive term.

Under Hungary's electoral law, parliamentary elections are held every four years. Hungary's parliament has 199 seats, including 106 filled through direct elections in single-member constituencies and 93 allocated among parties that enter parliament. The party or alliance securing a majority of seats has the right to form a government.

News.Az