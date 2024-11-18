South Korea 'strongly confident' US alliance will thrive under Trump

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul looks on as he talks during a meeting at the Foreign Ministry on November 4, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. Chung Sung-Jun/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul said on Monday he is "strongly confident" the South Korea-U.S. alliance will continue to thrive under the incoming U.S. administration of President-elect Donald Trump, News.az reports citing Reuters.

"To be sure, concerns have been raised in many circles about the implications of the election outcome on U.S. relations with its allies," Cho said in recorded remarks to a forum hosted by Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies."But I'm strongly confident that the Korea-U.S. alliance will continue to thrive and reach new heights in the coming years," he said.Outgoing U.S. President Joe Bidenmet with Japanese and South Korean leaders on Friday as they sought to cement their diplomatic progress ahead of the new Trump administration that many fear could upend alliances worldwide.Getting South Korea and Japan to work together is considered one of the diplomatic achievements of Biden's soon-to-end four-year term as president.

