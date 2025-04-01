SpaceX launches first-ever human mission around Earth's poles - VIDEO

SpaceX has launched the first-ever human spaceflight to circle Earth over its poles.

Fram2 is commanded Chun Wang of Malta, who is joined by vehicle commander Jannicke Mikkelsen from Norway, pilot Rabea Rogge of Germany, and Australian medical officer and mission specialist Eric Phillips.

A short 2.5 minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9's first-stage booster shut down its nine Merlin engines, executed stage separation from the rest of the rocket and performed a deceleration burn to put itself on a trajectory to land on SpaceX's Just Read the Instructions droneship in the Atlantic Ocean, which happened on schedule about 5.5 minutes later.

The Falcon 9's second stage continued into low Earth orbit and released Resilience to fly on its own just under 10 minutes after liftoff. Now, the crew will spend the next three to five days circling above the planet's most remote locations, to see the poles like no other human ever has.

"Dragon, on behalf of the Falcon team, we're honored to deliver you safely to your polar orbit," Bill Gerstenmaier, vice president of build and flight reliability at SpaceX, told the Fram2 crew shortly after spacecraft separation.