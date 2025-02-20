Sri Lanka passenger train derails after smashing into elephant herd

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Sri Lankan passenger train derailed Thursday after smashing into a family of elephants, with no passengers injured but six animals killed in the island's worst such wildlife accident, police said.

The express train was travelling near a wildlife reserve at Habarana, some 180 kilometres (110 miles) east of the capital Colombo, when it hit the herd crossing the line before dawn, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"The train derailed, but there were no casualties among the passengers," police said, adding that wildlife authorities were treating two elephants who survived the crash.

Videos shot after the accident showed one elephant standing guard over an injured youngster lying beside the tracks, with the tips of their trunks curled together.

Killing or harming elephants is a criminal offence in Sri Lanka, which has an estimated 7,000 wild elephants, with the animals considered a national treasure, partly due to their significance in Buddhist culture.

Two baby elephants and their pregnant mother were killed in a similar accident by a train in the same area in September 2018. Since then, the authorities ordered train drivers to observe speed limits to minimise injury to elephants when going through areas where they cross the lines. The elephant deaths comes days after the authorities expressed concern over the growing impact of conflict between humans and elephants, as the ancient habitat of the animals is increasingly encroached upon. Farmers scratching a living from smallholder plots often fight back against elephants raiding their crops.

News.Az